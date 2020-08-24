RNC Speakers: What to know about Eric Trump

Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump, is set to speak at the Republican National Convention this week in support of his father's candidacy for the White House. Here's what you need to know about the commander-in-chief's second-born son.

Eric Trump has worked within the Trump organization as executive vice president of development and acquisitions of the company. The president's third child -- born after Don Jr. and Ivanka -- also appeared with his father as a judge during episodes of NBC's The Apprentice in the 2010s and currently serves as an adviser to his dad.

Eric Trump criticized the Democratic Convention while appearing on "The Ingraham Angle," Tuesday and accused the opposing party of being vague on purpose, to avoid having to commit.

"There's no specificity to anything," he said. "I mean, how about talking about, you know, after the Democrats signed NAFTA, that we lost 70,000 factories in this country, and our jobs all went overseas?

ERIC TRUMP: 'INCREDIBLY RADICAL' DEMS PUSHING FOR 'CRAZY' POLICIES THAT WOULD DESTROY US

"Why don't they ever talk about that?" Trump asked. "Why don't they talk about the $150 billion that Joe Biden gave Iran they told he build weapons to use against our country? What about, you know, Michelle Obama comes out and he's the one to rebuild this economy?"

He commented on the state of the Democratic party during an interview on "Fox & Friends" the following day, saying "You literally have a party that is calling law enforcement the Gestapo, they’re calling them the KKK. They want to defund the police."

Trump added, “You have a party that wants socialized medicine, Kamala Harris said –180 million people's private health care plans gone. You have Biden that wants to increase taxes by $4 trillion – 82% of people, pretty much anybody who pays taxes in this country would have their tax rate skyrocket."

The former television star also addressed Biden's candidacy directly earlier this month and said, "This guy doesn't have the mental capacity to be commander-in-chief of this country... Jill Biden is spending more time on TV than her husband is. The guy won't come out of his basement. He won't answer real questions. He won't debate."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Eric is scheduled to speak on Tuesday evening.