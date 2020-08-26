RNC speakers: What to know about Keith Kellogg

Retired Gen. Keith Kellogg, national security adviser to the vice president, is scheduled to speak at the 2020 GOP convention Wednesday night.

Democrats wrapped up their mostly virtual nominating convention last week. Republicans had the opening night of their convention on Monday.

While he's less well-known than other Wednesday night speakers like Kellyanne Conway and Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, Kellogg's inclusion may represent the GOP's focus on national security and foreign policy.

The Republican convention was supposed to take place in Charlotte, N.C., but coronavirus concerns forced the event to go mostly remote as well. President Trump is set to give his acceptance speech from the White House on Thursday, the final day of the 2020 convention.

Here are four things to know about Kellogg:

1. He's an "integral" part of the president's national security team

Pence chose Kellogg as his national security adviser in April 2018.

"General Kellogg brings a wealth of experience in national security and foreign policy matters to this role and has already been an integral part of the President's national security team," Pence said in a statement upon the announcement.

2. He was named acting national security adviser in 2017

Kellogg stepped in as acting national security adviser after retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn was forced to resign in February 2017. Kellogg had been working directly under Flynn, Trump's first national security adviser.

3. He joined the U.S. Army in 1967

Kellogg joined the U.S. Army in 1967 and served until 2003. He served in the Vietnam War, earning the Silver Star, the Bronze Star with “V” device, and the Air Medal with “V” device during two tours, according to the White House.

In addition, he was commander of the 82nd Airborne Division from 1997 to 1998.

4. He had a big role in the transitional government of Iraq post-2003

After retiring, Kellogg was director of operations of the Coalition Provisional Authority, the transitional government in Iraq following the 2003 U.S. invasion of the country.

"I'm the guy who's supposed to make the trains run on time," Kellogg told The Baltimore Sun. "The reconstruction of Germany and the reconstruction of Japan, most of that was done by a lot of military, because we're used to that."