Republican Convention
Published

RNC speakers: What to know about Elise Stefanik

New York congresswoman is scheduled to speak Wednesday evening

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Rep. Stefanik hopes Trump's executive action on COVID-19 relief brings Democrats back to negotiating table

Rep. Stefanik hopes Trump's executive action on COVID-19 relief brings Democrats back to negotiating table

New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik discusses efforts to get more economic relief to Americans and holding New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo accountable for coronavirus nursing home deaths.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-NY, is scheduled to speak Wednesday at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Stefanik, 36, was the youngest woman ever elected to Congress in 2014 at age 30.

The congresswoman representing New York's 21st District serves on the House Armed Services Committee, the Committee on Education and Labor and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., questions former White House national security aide Fiona Hill and David Holmes, a U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, as they testify before the House Intelligence Committee. (Associated Press)

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., questions former White House national security aide Fiona Hill and David Holmes, a U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, as they testify before the House Intelligence Committee. (Associated Press)

Before being elected, Stefanik served on former President George W. Bush's Domestic Policy Council Staff and worked in the Chief of Staff's office between 2006 and 2009.

Stefanik went to the Albany Academy for Girls before attending Harvard University and graduating in 2006 with a degree in government. She was the first member of her immediate family to graduate from college.

The congresswoman married Matthew Manda in 2017.

She touts some of her most notable accomplishments as a New York congresswoman as saving Fort Drum from up to 16,000 military personnel cuts; authoring the Be Open Act of 2015; authoring the Flexible Pell Grant for 21st Century Students Act and helping pass the Bipartisan Budget Act.

Stefanik works to promote policies that create jobs and promote small businesses in New York, loosen or cut restrictive government regulations, repeal and replace Obamacare and support farmers and cut education costs, among other things.

Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election