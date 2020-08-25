RNC speakers: What to know about Abby Johnson

Anti-abortion activist Abby Johnson is among the handful of conservatives with a coveted speaking slot at the 2020 GOP convention.

Democrats wrapped up their mostly virtual nominating convention last week. Republicans had opening night of their convention on Monday, and Johnson is scheduled to speak on Tuesday night.

The Republican convention was supposed to take place in Charlotte, N.C., but coronavirus concerns forced the event to go mostly remote as well. President Trump is set to give his acceptance speech from the White House on Thursday, the final day of the 2020 convention.

Here are four things to know about Johnson:

1. She gained the spotlight after detailing her journey out of the abortion industry

Johnson, a former clinic director at Planned Parenthood, is now an anti-abortion activist.

“I think probably, some of the most powerful information is personal, anecdotal testimony,” she told Fox News in June. “So most people, you can give them facts and figures and people are like whatever. But for me, that data and stats – that sort of swayed my opinion. But for most people, it's personal testimony. I mean, that's really what changes and moves hearts for most people.”

2. She told her story in her book, "Unplanned"

Johnson's book "Unplanned" was widely discussed when it came out in 2011. Her memoir was adapted into a 2019 film by Pure Flix.

The film was rated R for "some disturbing/bloody images," a decision the filmmakers didn't have time to appeal.

"Having just seen the movie in a private screening, I would say its R rating is downright laughable, which makes one think that it is simply an overtly political reaction," Fox's chief religion correspondent Lauren Green wrote in a column.

3. She started a nonprofit for abortion industry workers

Johnson started And Then There Were None in 2012 "to help abortion clinic workers leave the abortion industry," according to the group's website.

"ATTWN is pro-life without exceptions," its website says. "While we believe in and wholeheartedly support all peaceful pro-life efforts, ATTWN seeks to end abortion from the inside out."

4. She lives in Texas with her husband and children

Johnson and her husband, Doug Johnson, live in Texas with their seven children. She remains involved with the anti-abortion movement, including the annual March for Life.

Fox News' Julia Musto and Julius Young contributed to this report.