RNC makes multimillion-dollar investment toward ground game operation ahead of 2022 midterm elections

EXCLUSIVE: The Republican National Committee has made a multimillion-dollar investment toward what they describe as their "permanent, data-driven" ground game operation ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, hiring more than 100 staffers, bolstering their efforts to promote minority engagement, and investing in digital and strategic data.

"The RNC is recognized for its historic, data-driven ground game operation and this cycle we will build upon our unmatched infrastructure by making early investments and hiring key staff in battleground states," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Fox News.

"The compounding failures and radical policies of the Biden administration will not stand a chance against the RNC’s investment in our state-of-the-art operation, when coupled with our winning Republican message," McDaniel continued. "We look forward to taking back the House and Senate in 2022."

An RNC official told Fox News that the party will have 100 staffers hired and on the ground by the end of June – including staff dedicated to empowering state party growth.

CONSERVATIVE PAC THAT SUPPORTS FEMALE CANDIDATES MAKES INITIAL 2022 ENDORSEMENTS

A critical part of the RNC’s investment includes enhanced minority engagement. The official said the RNC has made a multimillion-dollar commitment to continue their organizing efforts in Asian-Pacific American, Black and Hispanic communities in key states across the country.

The official told Fox News that the RNC will be opening GOP Community Centers, with its first office opening later this month to "ensure Republicans continue to make inroads with minority voters to take back the House and Senate in 2022."

The official told Fox News that each RNC community center would have a dedicated staffer hired from within the community to build relationships with minority voters and to recruit and train local volunteers to conduct voter registration, voter contact and GOTV activities.

The official said that during the 2020 cycle the RNC held more than 10,000 events in all 50 states and three territories, which consisted of trainings held in 14 different languages.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The investments come after the 2020 cycle, which the RNC official touted as the "largest presidential campaign in history," with 2.2 million volunteers and 150 million volunteer voter contacts.

An RNC official told Fox News that their fundraising efforts have allowed the party to spend and make investments. As of June, the RNC has $78.8 million cash on hand and zero debt. An official told Fox News that they brought in $11.1 million for their best post-presidential May fundraising haul.