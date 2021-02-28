RNC's McDaniel denounces QAnon, White supremacy; calls on Democrats to do same for Antifa

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Rona McDaniel denounced extremist groups, namely QAnon, Sunday by saying members are not welcome in the GOP following the Capitol insurrection, but also argued Democrats have not done as much to call out Antifa.

Appearing on CBS News’ "Face the Nation," McDaniel was asked to respond to recent remarks by Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wy., who said it was important for Republicans to make it clear that they are not the party of White supremacy. Cheney was one of just 10 Republican House members to vote to impeach Trump a second time following the Capitol riot.

"Will you make that clear now?" CBS News moderator Margaret Brennan asked Sunday.

"100 percent," McDaniel responded. "We passed a resolution unanimously from the RNC members three years ago saying we condemn White supremacy, antisemitism, KKK and I’m going to add QAnon to that. They are not welcome in our party."

"I have not seen Democrats do that with Louis Farrakhan, who calls the Jewish people termites, I have not seen them do that with Antifa who last night committed violence again in Portland," McDaniel pivoted, accusing Democrats of failing to act against leftist extremists.

"The Democrats have created a safe haven for Antifa. They have not denounced them," she said. "Nancy Pelosi said that for cities being ripped apart ‘people will do what they do.’ You can’t hold Republicans to one standard and not Democrats: that creates unrest as well."

The Justice Department announced Friday that over 300 individuals have been charged in connection with the events in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, and over 280 have been arrested.

"How damaging were the events of January 6th to your party?" Brennan asked.

"They were damaging to our country," McDaniel said. "I think it was horrific what happened on January 6th. There is no American, Republican or Democrat that looks at that and sees our Capitol attacked and feels good. And I think there is a lot of self-reflection that has to go across the whole country."

"What I will say from an RNC perspective is that we’ve been more vocal in denouncing groups like QAnon," she said. "We know that anarchist came to Washington that day. There was a bomb placed outside of my building, outside of the Republican National Committee. We have a deeply divided nation."

"I will denounce extreme elements that pretend to be Republican and say that we do not want you in our party," McDaneil said. "I would like Democrats to do the same with Antifa and groups that are anti-Semitic that masquerade as Democrats and say that you are not welcome in our party as they burn down cities this past summer."

After Republicans lost control of the Senate and White House, and Democrats held majority in the House, McDaniel also reacted to division within her party over whether former President Trump is the future. She said the matter is up to voters who overwhelmingly agree with what Trump did in office.

"As you see Joe Biden strip away energy independence and cancel the Keystone Pipeline, as you see Joe Biden say I’m going to prioritize opening our borders over opening our schools, opening our economies. When you see the vaccine rollout that started under Operation Warp Speed in less than a year, these are the types of things you’re seeing voters saying they’ve seen in the Trump administration and now they’re seeing the Biden administration strip those things away."