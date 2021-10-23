RNC targets McAuliffe rallies with billboards, says it topped 5M voter contacts in Virginia

The Republican National Committee is campaigning hard in the race for Virginia governor in an attempt to block Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe from scoring a win, telling Fox News it has already made contact with 5 million voters.

With just 10 days left until the Nov. 2 general election, the RNC told Fox News it will launch a "National Weekend of Action" – targeting the Virginia gubernatorial race.

The GOP committee said it will hit McAuliffe’s campaign events this weekend, starting with a rally featuring former President Barack Obama at Virginia Commonwealth University.

The RNC plans to have a mobile billboard attend the event that will display graphics criticizing the former Virginia governor over his stance on parental involvement in the educational system.

McAuliffe found himself in hot water with conservatives following his second and final debate last month, when he said parents should not have a direct say in school curriculum.

"I don't think parents should be telling schools what they should teach," he said.

"I’m not going to let parents come into schools and actually take books out and make their own decision," McAuliffe said. "I stopped the bill."

His statement was in response to Glenn Youngkin, the Republican candidate, who blasted McAuliffe for vetoing a bill that would have required parental knowledge of all books available to students in school libraries.

The group will also send a mobile billboard to McAuliffe's rally Sunday in Charlottesville where he will be supported by Dave Matthews, Stacey Abrams, and Jamie Harrison at the Ting Pavilion.

"Through our unprecedented and unmatched investment in our Virginia Victory Program, the Republican National Committee is committed to ensuring Republican victory up and down the ballot this November," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said. "Virginians are more excited than ever to elect new, principled leadership for the Commonwealth."

The group said the RNC Virginia Victory team will conduct door canvassing, utilize phone banks, and host Republican leadership initiative trainings and neighborhood team meetings.

Early voting has begun in Virginia with mail-in ballots and in-person voting allowed through Oct. 30.

If Virginians do not get to the polls by the 30th, they will have to wait until Election Day to vote in person.

Mail-in ballots will be accepted through Nov. 5 so long as they are postmarked by Nov. 2 and received before 5 pm the Friday after the polls close.