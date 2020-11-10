RNC says layoffs this week a ‘typical procedure’ post-election

The Republican National Committee (RNC) says the downsizing of its staff this week is business as usual following a presidential election.

Sources at the national party committee confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday that there were layoffs underway at the RNC, with most of those being let go working on the Trump Victory program, which was the combined fundraising and field programs of the RNC and President Trump’s reelection campaign.

TRUMP TO LAUNCH LEADERSHIP PAC TO RAISE MONEY AND HELP FELLOW REPUBLICANS

The move comes as the RNC is in the middle of a fundraising blitz to support the president as he takes to the courts to fight the results in the presidential election. Fox News and the other networks, as well as the Associated Press, on Saturday projected Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as the winner of the election. But Trump is taking legal actions in numerous battleground states where the margins between Biden and the president were close, to fight the election results.

And the move comes as the campaign spotlight shifts to Georgia, where the state’s two Senate runoff elections will determine if the GOP holds on to the majority in the chamber, or if the Democrats will control both houses of Congress as well as the White House.

An RNC spokesperson told Fox News that “it is typical procedure for a party committee to downsize after an election. We will have all the resources we need for litigation and recounts, as well as the critical runoffs in Georgia to hold the Senate. The RNC will pursue every instance of voting irregularity or fraud to the fullest extent.”

News of the RNC layoffs were first reported by CNN.