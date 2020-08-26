Kristi Noem: No mother wants to raise her child on violent streets of Democratic-led cities

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem praised first lady Melania Trump's keynote speech at the Republican National Convention and previewed her own speech Wednesday on "America's Newsroom."

The Republican governor told host Sandra Smith we need to reelect President Trump because the alternative is the violence and unrest seen in Democratic-led cities brought on by their leadership.

"There is no mother in this country that wants to raise her children on the streets of Portland, Seattle or Washington," Noem, a mother of three, said.

"I think what's incredibly important is that mothers get up every single day and look at the life they want for their children and their grandchildren in the future and it is not found in these Democrat-led cities," she explained.

"We need leadership that will uphold the rule of law, that will make sure they are delivering opportunities for their kids and that is a very clear choice in this election that we'll continue to talk about."

Noem said Melania Trump delivered a "powerful" speech sharing "her mother's heart" Tuesday night and showing how her husband respects women.

"I would encourage everybody to see the clear contrast in what is being put out by both parties and really look at who is best prepared to lead this country," she concluded, "And again, it's President Trump because he has already proven himself during these last four years."