RNC invites majority of House, Senate Republicans to Trump convention acceptance speech

The Republican National Committee has invited the majority of House and Senate Republicans to attend President Trump’s formal nomination acceptance speech at the White House, Fox News has learned.

Sources told Fox News Thursday that the RNC invited most House and Senate Republicans to the speech, which the president confirmed earlier this week would take place Thursday, Aug. 27—the final day of the 2020 Republican National Convention.

TRUMP TO DELIVER CONVENTION ACCEPTANCE SPEECH FROM WHITE HOUSE

“We’re doing a real speech on Thursday — live from the White House,” Trump said Monday.

The president has repeatedly feuded with some congressional Republicans, like Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and earlier this month clashed with Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb. It is unclear whether they were invited to attend.

SASSE HITS BACK AT TRUMP, SAYS HE 'NEVER ASKED' FOR HIS ENDORSEMENT

The RNC also applied this week for a permit for fireworks over the Washington Monument for next Thursday — a display that will likely line up with the end of Trump’s speech.

RNC FILES FOR FIREWORKS PERMIT FOR POST-CONVENTION DISPLAY OVER WASHINGTON MONUMENT

An RNC official told Fox News Monday that the GOP filed a permit to the National Mall and Memorial Parks for an aerial fireworks display that would begin at 11:30 p.m. and end at approximately 11:35 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27 — the final day of the 2020 GOP convention.

GOP convention details remain in flux, and as the campaign and the Republican National Committee continue to adjust their plans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, the Trump campaign and the RNC dramatically downscaled the convention by canceling planned celebratory events in Jacksonville, Fla., amid a surge in cases in the state, and refocused their attention to convention business back in the original convention site of Charlotte, N.C.

Meanwhile, the RNC last month said "a few hundred delegates" will be in Charlotte on Monday, Aug. 24 for convention business, which will include the formal nomination of the president.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As Fox News reported in June, the delegates convening in Charlotte will not be voting on a 2020 party platform or even re-adopting the 2016 platform. Since there will be no convening of a platform committee, the 2016 platform will remain in effect.