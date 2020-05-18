RNC expanding Trump reelection field staff to 1,100 in key states

Three days after Joe Biden’s presidential campaign spotlighted their upcoming staff expansion in key battleground states, the Republican National Committee (RNC) and President Trump’s reelection team highlighted their own hiring spree.

The RNC on Monday announced the hiring of 300 additional staffers for Trump Victory, which is the joint field effort between the national party and the Trump reelection campaign. The new wave of people – who will be deployed by June – will bring to 1,100 the number of staffers in more than 20 states being targeted in November’s general election.

Those states – which are presidential swing states or have key down-ballot races – are Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maine, Minnesota, New Mexico, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, California, New York, New Jersey, Illinois and Nebraska.

The Biden campaign announced on Friday that they’ll have 600 staffers in the key battlegrounds next month.

“The RNC continues to invest in the most expansive data-driven field program, digital operation and party infrastructure in history. These unprecedented efforts are building a political juggernaut that will deliver Republican victories up and down the ballot in November, starting with President Trump,” RNC chief of staff Richard Walters touted.

The RNC highlighted its fundraising prowess as it announced the hires, and noted its significant current cash advantage over the Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee. The Biden campaign had $103 million in their coffers as of the end of April, compared to a whopping $255 million cash on hand for the Trump reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee.

The Trump Victory team also spotlighted that they made 10 million calls last week, their largest one-week phone effort in RNC history – topping the previous record by nearly 3 million calls.