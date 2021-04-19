RNC sets fundraising record in March in drive to retake control of Congress

EXCLUSIVE: The Republican National Committee (RNC) raked in $17.8 million in fundraising last month, which it highlights is its best ever off-cycle March haul.

And the RNC says it brought in a total of $44.4 million during the January-March first quarter (Q1) of fundraising this year, its best post-presidential election first quarter in the national party committee’s history.

According to the fundraising figures, shared with Fox News on Tuesday ahead of the monthly filing, the RNC reported no debt.

"Every dollar we raise is a stand against Biden and Congressional Democrats’ serial record of failure in office," RNC chair Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. "Our supporters' generous contributions allow us to pursue our mission, which includes promoting an America-first agenda, fighting relentlessly to preserve the integrity of our elections, and holding big tech accountable for their daily attacks on First Amendment rights."

With now-President Biden’s November election victory and the Democrats' sweep of the Jan. 5 twin Senate runoff contests in Georgia, the GOP lost the White House as well as its Senate majority, but the party did narrow the Democrats' majority in the House. Aiming to recapture both chambers of Congress in next year's midterms, McDaniel emphasized that "we look forward to repaying our supporters' investment when we retake the House and Senate in 2022 and make Joe Biden's presidency an unremarkable footnote when we beat him in 2024."

The RNC’s $17.8 million haul in March followed $16.3 million in January and $10.4 million in February. GOP officials didn’t share a cash-on-hand figure as of the end of March. The RNC reported just over $80 million in its coffers at the beginning of the year.

The RNC touted its grassroots prowess, saying that 84% of its March contributions came from small-dollar donors. And it spotlighted that it was the most successful first quarter for the national party committee’s digital fundraising in a non-election year, raising 160% more and bringing in twice the amount of contributions than the first quarter of 2019.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has yet to report its March fundraising, but the DNC brought in $18.4 million during the first two months of the year, with a robust $43 million cash on hand.