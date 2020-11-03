RNC moves election night HQ from DC to undisclosed location citing security concerns, potential civil unrest

The Republican National Committee (RNC) moved its headquarters on election night from a government building in Washington, D.C., to an undisclosed location, citing security concerns, a Republican official told Fox News on Tuesday night.

Washington, D.C., is bracing for protests and potential civil unrest following election results, with a beefed-up police and Secret Service presence outside the White House.

Many D.C. businesses are boarded up with plywood to protect from potential looting and violence.

Earlier in the day, President Trump's campaign announced they would be watching election results come in from a "war room" the campaign built inside the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB), a large, taxpayer-funded government building located directly next door to the White House.

Trump's campaign director of communication, Tim Murtaugh, said the election night war room was entirely funded by the campaign.

“The war room needed to be in close proximity to the President and there is no expense whatsoever to American taxpayers for the use of a room in the EEOB, where events like prayer services and receptions for outside groups frequently occur," Murtaugh said in a statement earlier Tuesday, before the change of location was made.

"Every piece of equipment, including WiFi and computers, was paid for by the campaign, and no White House staff is involved. The arrangement has been approved by White House counsel," he added.

