Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron, after RNC speech, ensures justice against 'lawlessness and chaos'

President Trump and the GOP are the party of law and order, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, praised for his speech at the Republican National Convention Tuesday, told "Fox News @ Night."

"One of the things I noted in the speech this evening is Republicans recognize those who fight in earnest for justice, equality and peace, that's a foundation or tenet of the Republican Party, always has been since its founding," Cameron told host Shannon Bream.

"But at the same time, we cannot, just as [Jacob] Blake’s mother mentioned, we cannot stand for lawlessness and chaos in this country," he said.

Cameron said the violence in Democrat-run cities has hijacked some of the peaceful protests across the nation.

"People are worried about that and President Trump and the Republican Party stand ready to make sure we have law and order across the country while also recognizing the responsibility for justice, equality, and peace," he said.

Cameron, who hit Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on his remarks on race, doubled down after his speech.

"Vice President Biden has made a series of gaffes as it relates to African Americans and taking our vote for granted," he said. "We’ve seen that time and time again with some of the comments he's made, whether it be telling folks if you ain’t voting for him, you ain’t Black or the fact that he goes on to a show with a Black journalist, in that same context says, mentions the word, junkie.

"Black folks are not monolithic in our thinking. We are the only group of individuals that are told we have to subscribe to one party, and that's the Democratic Party," Cameron said. "I’m here to say enough is enough, and I know that there are millions of African Americans that look just like me that aren’t in chains and have minds of their own to articulate their views and their values."

Cameron said his values come from his faith and parents in a small-town upbringing.

"I know there are folks that look just like me who have had great consternation over being Democrats over the course of their lives. I'm here to say ... the Republican Party stands open and welcoming to those that might want to take a different path."

The first African American attorney general in his state was thrust into the national spotlight amid an investigation in the March officer-involved shooting death of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor, which is why he said he was in Washington, D.C., to meet with the FBI and the Department of Justice about the high-profile case.

"We're still waiting on some information from the FBI as it relates to ballistics analysis that's being undertaken there," he said. "We hope to receive that information soon, and then be able to analyze it and make judgments from there."