RNC criticized over St. Patrick’s Day tweet featuring Beto O’Rourke mugshot

The Republican National Committee on Sunday tweeted out a "special message" from “noted Irishman Robert Francis O’Rourke,” by sending his mugshot with a leprechaun hat that was widely criticized as insensitive.

O’Rourke has previously admitted to a 1998 arrest when he was 26 for drunken driving and said nothing else will come out that could be used against him during the 2020 presidential campaign.

O’Rourke told supporters Sunday that there’s “nothing” he hasn’t already revealed about his past that could come back to hurt his run for office.

The Washington Examiner reported that several high-profile Republicans came out against the tweet. An aide for Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., tweeted, “If you think you’re funny or clever by stereotyping and making fun of any race or nationality to score political points, you’re an idiot, and you should probably not tweet.”

O’Rourke was asked about the tweet but said he didn’t want to focus on it. “People want us focused on the big picture. On our goals,” he said.