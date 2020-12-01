Sen. Rick Scott calls out Georgia Democrat Senate candidates as 'puppets for Chuck Schumer'

Republicans have "unbelievable energy" on their side in Georgia ahead of next month's vital Senate runoff races, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., told "Bill Hemmer Reports" Tuesday.

"We're going to win," Scott told host Bill Hemmer, going on to describe GOP candidates David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler as "businesspeople ... [who] respect hard work [and] reward hard work."

By contrast, Scott argued Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are "going to be puppets for [Sen.] Chuck Schumer [D-N.Y.] if elected.

"Democrats up here don't have a vote," he said. "Chuck Schumer has a vote and they all vote in lockstep with him."

"We all know, and I think even Democrats realize, this is for the whole enchilada ... " Scott added. "The Democrats want socialism. They want to pack the Supreme Court. They want to infringe on First Amendment rights, Second Amendment rights. They want to ruin the health care system through eliminating private health care for 150 million Americans ... This is what this election's about, these two races down in Georgia."

Scott compared Georgia with his home state of Florida, where President Trump defeated Joe Biden in the November election, only to lose to the Democrat in the Peach State.

"It's similar issues in Georiga [as in Florida]. They care about jobs. Who's better for jobs? Republicans," he said. "They care about law enforcement [and are] not in for defunding the police ... Georgians are like Floridians. We care about this economy."

Scott added that he was "glad" Trump plans to visit Georgia Saturday, telling Hemmer that he hopes the president "works hard to get the vote out."