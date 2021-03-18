Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Rick Scott blasts Biden immigration policies: 'Americans don't want open borders'

Scott claims that Biden's border wall freeze 'absolutely violating the law'

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., says President Biden needs to take a look at the crisis that he created.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said Thursday that Americans do not want open borders, as President Biden's immigration crisis continues, accusing the administration of "violating the law" by stopping border wall construction.

BIDEN BORDER OFFICIALS SAY HE'S WRONG NOT TO ACKNOWLEDGE MIGRANT 'CRISIS'

RICK SCOTT: "What the Biden administration is doing is absolutely violating the law. If Congress appropriates the money and the president signs it - which happened - you cannot not spend the money. You’ve got to spend that money. When he shut down construction and shut down anything to do with border security, he violated the law...

But, tomorrow I’m going find out exactly what is happening down there. I mean look, you heard the numbers, 100,000 people detained last month, and almost 10,000 kids. They’re opening up unaccompanied minor facilities and they’re shutting down ICE facilities. This makes no sense...

The president needs to go down there. This is clearly a crisis. He needs to look at the crisis he created and secure the border. Americans want a secure border. We do not want open borders."

