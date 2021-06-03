New digital ad highlights Whitmer's 'rules for thee, not for me' governing style during the COVID-19 pandemic

A new digital ad campaign hit the internet highlighting embattled Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s "rules for thee, not for me" governing style during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get Michigan Working Again, an arm of the Republican Governors Association (RGA), announced the new online ad blitz in a press release on Thursday.

"Gretchen Whitmer has shown zero respect for Michiganders throughout the pandemic, constantly living by her own set of rules while they were forced into lockdowns," said RGA spokesperson Chris Gustafson.

"People are sick of Whitmer’s and her administration’s intrepid hypocrisy and will vote to fire the damn governor come next November," he added.

‘POSSIBILITY’ MICHIGAN GOV. WHITMER ‘UNDERCOUNTING’ COVID-19 NURSING HOME DEATHS: LAWYERS

The new ad blasts Whitmer for the multiple scandals that have plagued her administration, including when her husband tried to take their family boat out on the water before Memorial Day last year during Michigan's lockdown measures, some of the strictest in the country.

Whitmer was also slammed in the ad for her controversial private jet trip to visit her ill father in Florida earlier this year, as well as for skirting her own social distancing rules when visiting a dive bar outside Michigan State University.

"Whitmer has shown she’s unwilling to make the same sacrifices others have been asked to make," the press release reads.

Whitmer's office did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment on the ad.

The Great Lakes State governor has come under fire for a plethora of controversies since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to scrutiny over her travel to Florida, Whitmer is now facing a scandal revolving around her handling of nursing home deaths in Michigan, which some say opens the "possibility" that she was undercounting deaths in nursing homes.

"This data is an essential part of accurately understanding the effects of this pandemic and the public policy implemented in response," Steve Delie, an attorney and Freedom of Information Act expert for the right-leaning Mackinac Center on Public Policy, said in a May 21 statement.

"It also leaves open the possibility that the state is undercounting the number of deaths of those in nursing homes," Delie continued.

Fox News' Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.