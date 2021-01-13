These are the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump
5 Democrats voted to impeach President Bill Clinton in 1998
Ten House Republicans joined Democrats to impeach President Trump on charges of "incitement of an insurrection," making him the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.
With 10 Republican votes, Trump's second impeachment was the most bipartisan one in history. By comparison, five Democrats voted to impeach Bill Clinton in 1998.
Here are the 10 Republicans:
Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming
Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio
Rep. Jamie Herrera-Beutler of Washington
Rep. John Katko of New York
Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois
Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan
Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington
Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina
Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan
Rep. David Valadao of California