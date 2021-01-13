Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Published

These are the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump

5 Democrats voted to impeach President Bill Clinton in 1998

By Morgan Phillips | Fox News
Rep. Kevin McCarthy: Impeachment would divide, ‘censure resolution would be prudent’Video

Rep. Kevin McCarthy: Impeachment would divide, ‘censure resolution would be prudent’

House Minority Kevin McCarthy addresses the House as Congress debates second Trump impeachment.

Ten House Republicans joined Democrats to impeach President Trump on charges of "incitement of an insurrection," making him the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice. 

With 10 Republican votes, Trump's second impeachment was the most bipartisan one in history. By comparison, five Democrats voted to impeach Bill Clinton in 1998.

Here are the 10 Republicans: 

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio

Rep. Jamie Herrera-Beutler of Washington

Rep. John Katko of New York

Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois

Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan 

Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington

Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina

Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan

Rep. David Valadao of California

