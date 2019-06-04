Republicans weigh vote against Trump's tariff plan against Mexico: report

Republican lawmakers are gearing up for a vote to potentially override President Trump's planned tariff on Mexico this month as an unmoved Trump reportedly remains defiant of his party’s warnings.

Congressional Republicans are considering to call a vote to pass a resolution of disapproval on Trump’s use of a declaration of national emergency, which allows him to impose the 5 % tariff on Mexican imports, which he said is set to go in effect on June 10, the Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

If the vote passes by a majority, it would be veto-proof, unlike the first time Congress override a national emergency declaration for border funds in March.

Trump announced the tariff’s last week amid the ongoing immigration crisis at the southern border.

"On June 10th, the United States will impose a 5% Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP," Trump wrote. "The Tariff will gradually increase until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied, ... ..at which time the Tariffs will be removed. Details from the White House to follow."

The tariffs will hike to 10 percent on July 1, 15 percent on August 1 and so on until the “illegal inflow of aliens” stops, the president said in a statement.

The threshold will remain at 25 percent unless Mexico responds.

According to the report, the White House is aware that Republican lawmakers are considering the vote but it has not commented on the matter.

Congressional members from both sides met with Trump on Monday to warn that the tariffs could damage a pending trade deal with Mexico and Canada.

The White House told Fox News last week when the tariff was announced that it saw the matters as entirely distinct and did not anticipate complications for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Senate Majority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., hinted at the possibility of vote after saying that there are “a lot of members who are very concerned,” the Post reported.

“Congress is going to want to probably be heard from.”

