Republicans troll Stacey Abrams over ‘sour grapes’ defeat, ahead of Democrat’s SOTU response

Republicans released a video ahead of Stacey Abrams’ national debut Tuesday labeling her “SourGrapesStacey” -- a reference to her refusal to concede Georgia’s hard-fought gubernatorial race last year even after she lost to Republican Brian Kemp.

Abrams, who was tapped by party leaders to deliver the Democratic response to President Trump’s State of the Union, has been encouraged to run for the Senate in 2020 against incumbent Georgia Republican Sen. David Perdue.

STACEY ABRAMS CHOSEN TO GIVE DEMOCRATIC RESPONSE TO TRUMP'S STATE OF THE UNION

The National Republican Senatorial Committee, which recruits and supports Republicans for the Senate, released a video ahead of the speech titled “What Stacey Abrams stands for in less than 30 seconds.”

In it, it shows video of her refusing to concede the 2018 race, saying, "This is not a speech of concession." It also shows clips of Abrams discussing the possibility of Trump being impeached and her saying she “wouldn’t oppose” non-citizens voting. It ends with a clip of Abrams quipping to an interviewer, “I like to tell people, I met me, I’m not overly impressed.”

“Finally, something we agree on,” the NRSC ad says.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., last week announced the selection of Abrams, calling her “a welcome, stark contrast to President Trump’s politics of division and lack of leadership as American families are still feeling the impacts of his self-imposed shutdown.”

“Stacey Abrams is a present and future leader in this country,” Schumer said. “She is a dynamic, moral leader; she delivered results on the issues that matter most to Americans; and she tirelessly pursues fairness and justice for everyone in her state.”

STACEY ABRAMS SAYS SHE CAN’T DEFEAT BRIAN KEMP IN GEORGIA GOVERNOR RACE

In a statement, Abrams said, "I am honored to be delivering the Democratic State of the Union response. I plan to deliver a vision for prosperity and equality, where everyone in our nation has a voice and where each of those voices is heard.”