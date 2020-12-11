Fox News Poll: Most Republicans say President Trump was robbed

Sixty-eight percent of Republicans believe the election was stolen from President Trump.

Among Trump voters, 77 percent think he actually won. And, so do 26 percent of independents and even 10 percent of Democrats.

That’s according to the latest Fox News national survey of registered voters.

Overall, 36 percent of voters say the election was stolen from Trump, while 58 percent disagree.

And, by a 56-36 percent margin, voters think Trump is weakening rather than strengthening American democracy by contesting state vote counts.

Most Republicans (66 percent) say the president’s actions, which include filing lawsuits against some states that voted for Joe Biden, are helping American democracy, while majorities of Democrats (84 percent) and independents (56 percent) think he is harming it.

Nearly four in 10 voters, 37 percent, would like Trump to run for president again in 2024. That includes 79 percent of Trump voters and 71 percent of Republicans, as well as 27 percent of independents and 10 percent of Democrats.

Moreover, 85 percent of those believing Trump was robbed want to see him to run again.

Conducted December 6-9, 2020 under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company (R), this Fox News Poll includes interviews with 1,007 randomly chosen registered voters nationwide who spoke with live interviewers on both landlines and cellphones. The poll has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3 percentage points for all registered voters.

Fox News’ Victoria Balara contributed to this report.