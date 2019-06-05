Rep. Mark Meadows: 'Senate Republicans need to get a backbone' on immigration

Senate Republicans must take action on immigration reform instead of allowing Democrats to prevent President Trump from securing the border, according to Mark Meadows.

On the House side, Republicans will continue to follow Trump's lead on the issue, Rep. Meadows, R-N.C. said Wednesday on "The Todd Starnes Show."

"If the president works, we're going to stand with the president and we're going to secure our border," the House Freedom Caucus chairman said.

He criticized some Republican senators for taking issue with Trump's decision to use tariffs against Mexico to get their assistance on the illegal immigration front.

"They passed a disaster relief [bill] out of the Senate, which we all know that many of our states needed that disaster relief," Meadows said.

"But they also passed it without giving the president any money for border security measures. Now they want to blame the president for actually taking a tool that he has in his toolbox to make sure we secure the border."

"Shame on them, and I'm saying it being a part of the same party," the western North Carolina lawmaker said.

Meadows added, "There's nothing being done other than a whole lot of politicians talking about doing something."

"Whether you applaud the tactics or not, [Trump is] serious about getting something done."

In the past week, Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa. and Charles Grassley R-Iowa, released statements opposing the use of tariffs.

Toomey said tariffs are a "dangerous and risky economic tool."

"They raise the cost of products for American families, reduce market share abroad for U.S. exporters and make our economy less competitive globally. History has shown us time and again that nobody wins a trade war," the Pennsylvania lawmaker added.

"Trade policy and border security are separate issues," Grassley said last week.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, R-Texas, were also critical of tariffs.