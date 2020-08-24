Republicans emphasize 'under God' in pledge after 2 DNC meetings omitted words

The official meeting of the Republican National Convention (RNC) delegates Monday morning emphasized the words "under God" in the Pledge of Allegiance after a committee and a caucus meeting omitted the words from the pledge during the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

The omission of "under God" from the two relatively minor events sparked a backlash from Republicans, including President Trump, and a flurry of fact-checks pointing out that in the four major broadcasts each night Democrats did use the words "under God." But Republicans have still said the omission by the individual speakers -- there was no party directive on the words -- in the two meetings represents a disrespect Democrats have for people of faith.

"Two Democrat Caucus Meetings removed 'UNDER GOD' from the Pledge of Allegiance. It sounded not only strange, but terrible. That’s where they’re coming from!" Trump tweeted Sunday.

"At the Democrat National Convention, we know that at least two caucuses removed two words -- "under God" -- from the Pledge of Allegiance. We know too that at a previous Democrat convention, a recent one, the word "God" was almost totally removed from their platform. That could not, would not, ever happen here," Peter Goldberg, a delegate from Alaska, said to applause at Republicans' Monday morning meeting before leading the pledge.

"We know as Republicans that America must put its full trust and faith in that God, in order to do so so that every American citizen can have the blessings of security, the opportunity for prosperity and the ability to enjoy all of those freedoms that are enshrined in that divinely inspired document the Constitution of the United States of America."

The meetings in which the words "under God" were left out were one meeting of the Muslim Delegates & Allies Assembly and one LGBTQ Caucus Meeting.