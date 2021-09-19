Republicans going to school to give GOP ground game edge in 2022 midterms

EXCLUSIVE: Republicans are schooling their staffers, operatives, consultants and activists as they aim to win back majorities in the House and Senate in the 2022 midterm elections.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) and the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), the reelection arm of the House GOP, are teaming up this year to hold five data and digital boot camps.

The first two were held earlier this year in Southern California and Texas, with the third last week in Manchester, N.H. The gathering drew more than 40 state party leadership and staff, campaign staffers and operatives, data, political and digital operatives, and political consultants from across the Northeastern region.

GOP REDISTRICTING GROUP NAMES CHRISTIE, POMPEO AS NATIONAL CO-CHAIRS

RNC Deputy Chief Data Officer Justin Kemp told Fox News that the national party committee is "investing a ton in our data, digital and technology operations."

"We want to make sure that our activists, our campaign managers, our consultants, everyone who’s in our ecosystem, have the skill and knowledge to make sure that they’re putting these tools and investments to use, maximizing it and making sure they’re effective and efficient," he emphasized.

Kemp said that the sessions cover topics such as working with the voter file, building turnout projections and vote goals, polling and modeling, online fundraising, digital advertising, social media, grassroots voter contact data and TV optimization.

GOP HOUSE CANDIDATES WHO CAME CLOSE TO WINNING IN 2020 RUNNING AGAIN IN 2022

He said they give those taking the classes a better understanding of how to be efficient with their time, whom they’re targeting, and the tools they’re using in order to make calls faster, send more text messages and knock on the right doors.

Unlike traditional activist training, these boot camps include sessions from top national GOP consultants and RNC senior staff.

"It’s going to help next year because folks will know how to use these tools, they’re going to get so much more out of the campaign dollars and the time that they have," Kemp said.

Andrew Mahaleris, the RNC spokesperson in New Hampshire and Maine, stressed that the boot camps "underscore our commitment to winning back House and Senate majorities" and show that "Republicans across the Northeast are fully focused on winning elections up and down the ballot."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Republicans argue that they have an advantage over their Democratic counterparts.

"We build around the RNC as a centered unit and then offer it out to candidates and campaigns to work together, whereas they focus on individuals, and that’s just gives us a huge structural advantage," Kemp said.