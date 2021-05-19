Republicans demand Space Force reinstate Lt. Col. Lohmeier after he was sacked over podcast comments

Two dozen Republicans sent a letter to the acting secretary of the U.S. Space Force on Wednesday, demanding a recently dismissed commander be reinstated after he was relieved of his duties for comments about Marxism and critical race theory in the military.

The Republicans, including Alabama Republican Rep. Mo Brooks, suggested the decision was reflective of an "increasingly politicized environment" developing in the Department of Defense.

"Space Force Guardians conduct can’t-fail missions twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week: we cannot allow temporary political appointees at the Department of Defense who are ideologically motivated to purge those men and women in uniform who do not agree with the cultural or political fads of the moment," the letter read.

Lieutenant Col. Matthew Lohmeier was removed after he participated in podcasts to discuss his book, where he indicated that Marxism and critical race theory were gaining influence in the military.

"We call on you to reinstate Lieutenant Colonel Lohmeier immediately, barring any violations of the UCMJ which have not yet been publicly disclosed," the group of lawmakers wrote. "Whether you agree with him or not, no rational American can review his level-headed critique of the critical race theory-based ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ training the military is currently conducting and conclude that his comments on that subject deserve relief of command."

Republicans listed several instances where senior military leaders attacked Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and instances where they employed politicized speech without suffering consequence.

As previously reported by Fox News, Republican lawmakers have taken to social media in support of Lohmeier, whose book is titled, "Irresistible Revolution: Marxism’s Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military."

The military said Lohmeier was fired over a loss of trust in his ability to lead. He served in the U.S. military for more than a decade before joining the Space Force, which was created under the Trump administration.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin issued a "stand down" order in February, which called for a 60-day period to engage in discussions on extremism within the military’s ranks.

Some Republicans have been critical of efforts within the military and national security community to focus on fostering a more progressive environment, which they believe the Biden administration has made a priority at the expense of national security.