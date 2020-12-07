Republicans slam Biden's HHS pick Becerra as 'disaster for California'

Republicans slammed President-elect Joe Biden after he announced his choice of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra for secretary of Health and Human Services on Monday, and they criticized Becerra's record on abortion and other issues.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said he would not vote to confirm Becerra, and pro-life group Susan B. Anthony List urged other Republican senators to "stop this unacceptable nomination from going forward."

"Xavier Becerra spent his career attacking pro-life Americans and tried to force crisis pregnancy centers to advertise abortions," Cotton wrote on Twitter. "He's been a disaster in California and he is unqualified to lead HHS. I’ll be voting no, and Becerra should be rejected by the Senate."

"With his choice of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra for HHS Secretary, Joe Biden has proven yet again he is an extremist on abortion," Susan B. Anthony List wrote on Twitter, adding that the former California congressman has voted against banning partial-birth abortions.

Alliance Defending Freedom's Kristen Waggoner echoed Susan B. Anthony List's "extremist" label.

"ADF had to go all the way to the Supreme Court to stop Becerra from forcing religious pro-life pregnancy centers to advertise for abortions. He is an extremist who has no regard for conscience or protecting life. There’s nothing moderate about this pick. Nothing," Waggoner wrote on Twitter.

Choosing Becerra shows that a Biden administration will be anything but "moderate," Southern Baptist Theological Seminary president Al Mohler concurred.

"Biden’s choice of Xavier Becerra as HHS Secretary shows the abject lie of the 'moderate' Biden and sets up a fight the Republicans in the Senate had better not lose. Conservatives in Georgia—are you paying attention? All eyes are on you. Voter registration ends Monday!" Mohler wrote on Twitter.

The balance of power in the Senate hangs on the Georgia runoff elections, so it remains to be seen whether Republicans will be able to block Becerra's confirmation.

To be HHS secretray, Becerra would have to cut short his term as state attorney general, which lasts until January 2023.

