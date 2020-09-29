Republican women's group makes new round of House endorsements

The Republican super PAC Winning For Women Action Fund released its latest round of endorsements for the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

In a list obtained exclusively by The Hill, the organization backed Nancy Mace in South Carolina's 1st District, Stephanie Bice in Oklahoma's 5th District, Victoria Spartz in Indiana's 5th, and Yvette Herrell in New Mexico's 2d.

All of the races were rated "toss-ups" by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

In addition, Winning For Women backed Lisa McClain in Michigan's 10th District and Kat Cammack in Florida's 3rd.

The organization also threw its weight behind Lauren Boebert in Colorado's 3rd District – a district that "leans Republican," according to the Cook Political Report.

The Action Fund announced its support for a handful of candidates deemed "Women on the Rise," including Anna Paulina Luna in Florida's 13th District, Esther Joy King in Illinois's 17th District, Kim Klacik in Maryland's 7th District, and Lynne Blankenbeker in New Hampshire's 2nd District.

The group also endorsed Republican incumbent candidates Puerto Rico Del. Jenniffer González Colón and America Samoa Del. Amata Coleman Radewagen.

A record number of Republican women are running for office in the 2020 election cycle.

In May, the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University reported data showing an overall uptick in women seeking seats in the House this year. Almost 500 have filed to run so far.

“These women represent the best of the best. From veterans to nurses to small business owners, each of these candidates is uniquely qualified to serve her district in Congress,” the group's political director, Micah Yousefi, wrote in a statement to The Hill.

“Not only will Winning For Women’s PAC provide critical hard-dollar support to their campaigns, but it will also activate on their behalf a grassroots army of more than 800,000 members nationwide," said Yousefi. "It’s been a historic year for conservative women, and W4W is proud to continue supporting those exceptional candidates who will go to Washington to fight back against an extreme liberal agenda.”