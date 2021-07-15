Republicans raise $131M via WinRed fundraising platform in second quarter

More than $131 million poured in to Republican campaigns in the second quarter ahead of the 2022 midterm elections through the WinRed platform, which claims to have "leveled the playing field" in online fundraising.

WinRed, which helps federal, state and local Republican candidates raise money, brought in $124 million during the first quarter of 2021.

In the second quarter, $51.5 million WinRed donations came from first-time donors to campaigns. WinRed also saw $16.1 million in contributions to state and local GOP campaigns — up from just $8.8 million in the first quarter.

A WinRed spokesperson told Fox News that more than 770 state-level GOP organization have signed up for the WinRed platform since March 2020, and said they are continuing to expand ahead of the 2022 midterms.

"GOP campaigns are breaking records because they’re spending early to grow their lists and America wants a change in Congress," WinRed president Gerrit Lansing told Fox News.

"Combined with WinRed's toolset and conduit functionality, the good guys have leveled the playing field of online fundraising," Lansing added.

Since its inception in 2019, WinRed has raised more than $2.3 billion – with more than $108 million going to House and Senate races.

WinRed is the GOP’s response to Democrats’ grassroots donation platform ActBlue.

ActBlue, in April, touted its first quarter fundraising numbers as their "biggest first quarter of any election cycle," bringing in more than $313 million. It is unclear how much ActBlue raised in the second quarter.