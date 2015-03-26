Republican Party raises $27 million in 4th quarter

The Republican National Committee says it raised $27 million in the last three months of 2011, bulking up its war chest as primary voters decide whom they want to challenge President Obama in November's presidential election.

The GOP said Friday that its fourth-quarter figures were bolstered by $11.6 million in contributions in December. The figures don't count millions of dollars raised by top GOP candidates or from independent political groups known as "super PACs."

The Democratic National Committee meanwhile raised slightly less -- about $24 million -- during the same October-through-December period. That figure doesn't include an additional $42 million in donations to Obama's campaign.