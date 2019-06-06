Rep. Warren Davidson: Pelosi mentioned Trump imprisonment to 'keep impeachment zealots in line'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly raised the prospect of President Trump being imprisoned in order to quell "impeachment zealots in her party," according to Warren Davidson.

Rep. Davidson, R-Ohio, claimed during a radio interview on "The Todd Starnes Show," that Rep. Pelosi, D-Calif., knows any impeachment proceeding against Trump will not work but is trying to keep her members in her party happy.

"Those are the kinds of words that Nancy Pelosi is being driven to use to keep the radical impeachment zealots in her party in line," the Ohio lawmaker told host Todd Starnes.

NEW YORK TIMES DRAFTS 'ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT' AGAINST TRUMP

IMPEACHMENT DAM BREAKING AS PELOSI DEPUTIES TIP HAND: 'WE'VE ALREADY BEGUN'

"It's shocking," he said. "She's trying to fight off pushing for impeachment because she knows it's not going to work - but that's not stopping the zealots in her party."

Pelosi reportedly made the remarks Tuesday during a closed-door meeting with senior Democratic lawmakers.

“I don’t want to see him impeached, I want to see him in prison,” she said, according to multiple Democratic sources familiar with the meeting.

Reps. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y. and Adam Schiff, D-Calif. were reportedly present at the time.

Davidson claimed Pelosi is battling in a "contest of ideas" among her Democratic colleagues and may not realize she cannot stave off impeachment threats forever.

"She thinks, 'well, maybe if I come out with this radical statement, that'll keep them happy."

"The reality is, there's no satiating their desire to stop the president. And so, it is a contest of ideas and you know we'll see where Nancy Pelosi lands," he claimed.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He warned the charged rhetoric surrounding the potential for the Democrat-led House to hold impeachment proceedings against Trump should concern all Americans.

"We know where we stand, and that's behind the rule of law and civil liberties where if this kind of thing can happen to the president of the United States - think of what can be done to the average American."