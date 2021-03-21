Rep. Tom Reed won’t seek re-election after sex harass claims

Rep. Tom Reed, a GOP congressman from upstate New York, said Sunday that he won’t be running for reelection — or for governor next year — following allegations he molested a female lobbyist four years ago.

Reed also apologized to Nicolette Davis, who told the Washington Post last week that the congressman targeted her with unwanted sexual advances at a Minneapolis bar in 2017.

"Simply put, my behavior caused her pain, showed her disrespect and was unprofessional. I was wrong, I am sorry, and I take full responsibility," Reed said in a statement.

The lawmaker — who had claimed on Friday that Davis’ account was inaccurate — said Sunday that the incident occurred when he was struggling with an alcohol addiction, for which he later received treatment.

"In addition to apologizing to those I have impacted, including Ms. Davis, I will be seeking to help those wrestling with addiction in any way I can," Reed said.

"As I go forward, I will strive to be a better human being, continue to fight for what I believe in, and to make people’s lives better in any way I can. I hope this formal apology is just the start."

Reed, 49, is married to his college sweetheart, Jean, with whom he has two children. A former mayor of his hometown of Corning, he has served in Congress since 2011.

He recently indicated that he was considering challenging Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2022, saying the scandal-scarred three-term Democrat "needs to be taken down."

Instead, Reed said he will be retiring from public service when his term ends in January 2023.

