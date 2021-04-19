Rep. Steve Stivers, who led House GOP campaign arm, retiring from Congress

Republican Rep. Steve Stivers of Ohio, who came into Congress during the Tea Party wave of 2010, announced on Monday that he’s stepping down from his House seat next month to become the president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Congress.

"Throughout my career, I've worked to promote policies that drive our economy forward, get folks to work, and put our fiscal house in order. I'm excited to announce that I will be taking on a new opportunity that allows me to continue to do that. Effective May 16, I will be leaving Congress in order to accept the position of President and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce," Stivers announced on Twitter.

Stivers steered the National Republican Congressional Committee, the reelection arm of the House GOP, during the 2018 cycle, when the Democrats stormed back and recaptured the chamber’s majority for the first time in eight years.

The congressman’s announcement also takes him out of the running for the GOP nomination in the 2022 race to succeed retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio. Stivers was considered a potential contender in the ever growing field of Republicans who have declared their candidacy or moved toward launching a campaign.

Stivers represents Ohio’s 15th Congressional District, which includes the southern portions of Columbus, as well as suburban, exurban and rural areas to the south and west of Ohio’s capital city.

Stivers was a state senator when he first ran for Congress in 2008, narrowly losing to Democrat Mary Jo Kilroy in the race for an open seat. But he defeated Kilroy in the 2010 rematch and has won reelection ever since, easily cruising to a sixth term last November by more than 26 points.

The early retirement of Stivers, a major general in the Ohio National Guard, will set up a special election to replace him.