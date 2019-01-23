Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee to step down as Congressional Black Caucus Foundation chairwoman in wake of ex-staffer's lawsuit: report

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, plans to resign as the chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) after a former staffer filed a lawsuit earlier this month claiming she was fired as retaliation for planned legal action related to an alleged 2015 rape by a supervisor, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

Neither Jackson Lee's office nor the CBCF had any immediate comment on the report. Jackson Lee's office previously denied "that it retaliated against, or otherwise improperly treated" the staffer, who is identified in the lawsuit only as "Jane Doe."

The House Judiciary Committee chairman, Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said Jackson Lee had decided to "voluntarily and temporarily step back" from her post as chairwoman of the panel's crime subcommittee.

"This decision does not suggest any culpability by Rep. Jackson Lee," Nadler said.

The move comes one day after the National Alliance to End Sexual Violence said it could not support making Jackson Lee the lead sponsor of legislation reauthorizing the federal Violence Against Women Act.

"We begin and end all of our work with supporting survivors and support Jane Doe and many others who have been unsupported in their attempts to speak out," the group's statement said.

The Times reported CBCF board members told Jackson Lee to step down as chairwoman or face a removal vote after the lawsuit became public late last week.

In the suit, Jane Doe alleges she was raped while a CBCF intern by Damien Jones, the foundation's internship program coordinator and her supervisor at the time. Two years later, Doe was hired to work for Jackson Lee, who had recently been made chairwoman of the CBCF's board of directors. Shortly after she was hired, Doe said Jackson Lee received a text message from the CBCF's chief executive at the time, A. Shaunise Washington.

"I just received a notification that you have a new staffer," Washington allegedly messaged Jackson Lee, mentioning Doe's name. "Call me, I have background on her."

Doe says she was fired in March 2018, roughly two weeks after she told Jackson's chief of staff, Glenn Rushing, that she had "recently learned more about her case involving Mr. Jones and CBCF, and planned to move forward with legal action" against the foundation.

The lawsuit says Rushing was initially supportive of Doe and agreed to arrange a meeting between Doe and Jackson Lee to discuss the matter but never did so.

When she was dismissed, Doe claims, Rushing told her she was being let go because of "budgetary issues" and added that as the most recent hire, she'd be the first to go. However, Doe claims, Jackson Lee had hired at least two new employees who made "at least the same salary" as her since her arrival in November 2017. She also claims two more employees were hired shortly after she was fired, while another staffer received a raise.

