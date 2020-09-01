Rep. Rice tries to save veteran’s companion dog from euthanasia after ‘minor paperwork mistake’

Rep. Kathleen Rice, D-N.Y., posted a letter she wrote to the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to save the life of an American veteran's companion dog from Jordan who faces euthanasia due to a “minor paperwork mistake.”

Rice called on Robert R. Redfield, the CDC’s director, to intervene and save the dog’s life. She wrote that the 1-year-old dog named Harley was the "joy" of a military base in the Middle East and "formed a strong bond" with one young soldier.

If the dog is not allowed to enter, it will likely be sent back to Jordan and euthanized, she wrote.

Harley, which was brought to the U.S. by Paws of War and arrived late last month at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport from Amman, Jordan. The CDC denied the dog’s entry due to possible “exposure to rabies and invalid vaccination paperwork at the time of arrival.”

The CDC did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Paws of War is happy to provide any clarifying documentation that the CDC deems necessary,” Rice wrote. She also said that the organization is also willing to line up a veterinarian to administer additional rabies vaccinations at the airport quarantine even though the dog has already received them.