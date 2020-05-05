Ratcliffe says he'd leave politics behind as DNI in first major hearing since pandemic

Rep. John Ratcliffe, President Trump's choice to be the director of national intelligence, pledged to senators Tuesday he'd deliver information without bias and would look forward to leaving politics behind if confirmed for the top job.

The Texas congressman, one of Trump's fiercest allies during the impeachment drama, sought to leave his political statements behind him and portray himself as someone with the judgment and experience to be a steady leader of the nation's intelligence communities.

"The best job I ever had was to be the United States Attorney, and what I loved about it was, it wasn't a political position," Ratcliffe told the Senate Intelligence Committee during his nomination hearing. "I stood up, always to represent the United States of America. Never one party or another. And I very much view that as this role for the DNI I look forward to treating every member Republican and Democrat exactly the same way. And, and frankly being out of politics."

Ratcliffe, who had a rocky road to Tuesday's confirmation hearing, said his obligation will be the constitutional and he'd deliver "unvarnished" truthful information to Trump, regardless of whether it may anger him.

“If confirmed as DNI my top priority will be to present the president, senior policymakers in this committee with objective and timely intelligence to better informed decisions about the future and safety of our great nation," Ratcliffe said. "As the president's principal intelligence advisor I would ensure that all intelligence is collected analyzed and reported without bias prejudice or political influence."

Trump has been deeply skeptical of the intelligence community and has taken aim at intel figures and whistleblowers in the wake of the Russia probe and Ukraine impeachment investigation. Trump said intel agencies have "run amok" and told reporters in July he nominated Ratcliffe because he's "strong and can really rein it in."

But Ratcliff said he made clear to Trump his loyalty is to the Constitution and Trump's animosity to the intelligence community won't color how he delivers information to him.

"You have my commitment to deliver timely, accurate and objective intelligence, and to speak truth to power, be that with Congress or within the administration," Ratcliffe said.

Several Democrats expressed doubt about Ratcliffe, whose nomination was already previously pulled over concerns about his qualifications.

"I have to say that, while I am willing to give you the benefit of the doubt in this hearing, I don’t see what has changed since last summer when the President decided not to proceed with your nomination over concerns about your inexperience, partisanship, and past statements that seemed to embellish your record," Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said.

"This includes some particularly damaging remarks about whistleblowers, which has long been a bipartisan cause on this Committee," Warner said. "I’ll speak plainly: I have the same doubts now as I did back in August."

Radcliffe's hearing looked very different than those jam-packed nominating hearings in the past. Attendance was sparse. Senators and staff had masks and were seated very far apart.

Senators weren’t all present at once but came into the room on a rotating basis for questioning. And extreme social distancing meant not of all of Ratcliffe’s family or supporters could be present in the room. Former Attorney General John Ashcroft wasn’t present to introduce Ratcliffe, so Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, took on the job and said the GOP congressman understands the difference between his current job and the one he's hoping to have.

"John Ratcliffe has the personal integrity and intelligence to be able to understand the difference between being a legislator and being the director of national intelligence," Cornyn said.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C. kicked off the hearing acknowledging the troubling times.

“This hearing will be a little bit different,” Burr said. “It is perhaps the first congressional hearing held during the extenuating circumstances of the pandemic.”

Burr was wearing an uncharacteristic beard, which he said was in honor of the former Oklahoma GOP Sen. Tom Coburn, who died of cancer in March.

In a sign of the seriousness of the health crisis, Ratcliffe’s sat at a table with hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes along with the traditional bottles of water.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has cut short the lives of over 67,000 Americans," Ratcliffe said first in his opening remarks. "It has sickened over 1 million Americans, and it has impacted every one of us. My deepest sympathies are with those we've lost and I salute the efforts of those on the frontlines including the dedicated intelligence community professionals reporting for duty and carrying out their mission.”

Trump nominated Ratcliffe in late February to serve as director of national intelligence, a post that’s been vacant since last summer when then-DNI Dan Coats resigned.

Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, has been serving as acting DNI.

Ratcliffe, a staunch defender of Trump and vocal critic of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, originally was on the shortlist for DNI after Coats’ exit, but he withdrew his name following harsh criticism from Democrats over the former federal prosecutor’s lack of experience.

Ratcliffe's nomination must pass the Senate.

Fox News' Andrew O'Reilly contributed to this report.