Rep. Peter King, R-NY, will not seek re-election in 2020

Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., the powerful 14-term congressman who once chaired the House Committee on Homeland Security, announced Monday he will not seek re-election in 2020.

King, in a statement Monday, said his "prime reason" for retiring "was that after 28 years of spending 4 days a week in Washington, D.C., it is time to end the weekly commute and be home in Seaford."

REPUBLICANS FACE WAVE OF HOUSE RETIREMENTS

"This was not an easy decision. But there is a season for everything and Rosemary and I decided that, especially since we are both in good health, it is time to have the flexibility to spend more time with our children and grandchildren," he said. "My daughter’s recent move to North Carolina certainly accelerated my thinking."

