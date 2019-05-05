Rep. Peter King blasts Mueller for not announcing probe results sooner

​Rep. Peter King slammed special counsel Robert Mueller for not informing President Trump and the American public sooner that there was no collusion between the Russians and Trump or his campaign associates.

“It couldn’t have taken Bob Mueller that long to find out ​[about collusion.] The reports we get are that they knew a year ago there was no collusion. Well, didn’t [Mueller] have an obligation to tell the ​president of the United States that? To let the world know?​” King told John Catsimatidis on his AM 970 show “The Cats Roundtable” in an interview that aired Sunday.

The Long Island Republican ​said having the accusations unresolved damaged Trump’s standing on the world stage and hindered his ability to carry out the important work of his administration.

“The president has gone off to negotiate with Kim Jong ​U​n. He is involved, obviously, in very sensitive negotiations all the time in the Middle East​,” King said, referring to the North Korean leader. “To have this cloud hanging over him, with foreign leaders that may think, ​’​Hey, he may be indicted for treason. He may be charged with conspiring with the enemy.​'”​

King said too long of a gap occurred between Mueller’s appointment in May 2017 and when he submitted his report to the Justice Department on March 22.

