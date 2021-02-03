Rep. Omar fundraising off GOP effort to strip her from committee assignments

Rep. Ilhan Omar's congressional campaign is raising money to fight back against a GOP effort to strip her of congressional committees for her past inflammatory statements as Democrats push for similar action against embattled Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

Omar's reelection campaign sent out a fundraising email to supporters Wednesday seeking to raise $150,000 to counter Greene and the GOP. The announcement comes after Greene launched a successful fundraising blitz of her own in which she raised at least $160,000 off growing efforts to strip her of committee assignments.

"Let's be clear: This resolution to remove Ilhan is rooted in racism, xenophobia and anti-Muslim bigotry and we must call it out," the fundraising email states. "Taylor Greene is raising hundreds of thousands of dollars off of it. So, we've set a goal to raise $150,000 in the next 48 hours to fight back."

The renewed focus on Omar comes as Democrats and some Republicans are seeking to penalize Greene this week for past social media activity where she "liked" posts calling for violence against prominent Democrats, asserted that deadly mass school shootings were staged and for backing former President Donald Trump’s unproven claims that the presidential election was fraudulent.

Prior to her election in 2020 to a red northwest Georgia district, Greene was already under scrutiny for her past support of QAnon conspiracies, for suggesting that Muslims don't belong in government and for trying to get Omar, D-Minn., and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., both Muslims, to retake their congressional oaths on a Bible. Greene said she's moved on from QAnon during an interview with Fox News in August, saying "I decided that I would choose another path."

Democrats have called on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to strip Greene from her Education Committee assignment, especially given her past statements on the Parkland school shooting, but they are prepared to vote on a House resolution Thursday to force Greene off if McCarthy doesn't act.

"Kevin McCarthy should handle this problem because Marjorie Taylor Greene is totally out of control," Democratic Caucus Chairman Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said Wednesday.

Jeffries mentioned that even Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., thinks Greene is a "cancer" on the Republican Party.

"Why would Kevin McCarthy continue to associate himself and the Republican conference with someone who Leader Mitch McConnell has characterized as a cancer? The last time I checked, cancers need to be cut out, and not allowed to metastasize."

Meanwhile, some Republicans are coming to Greene's defense and have set their sights on Omar.

A GOP-backed amendment calls for Omar, a member of the "Squad" of progressive Democrats, to be removed from her seat on the Foreign Affairs Committee "in light of conduct she has exhibited."

Republicans argue that Omar has made anti-Semitic comments that are grounds for dismissal.

GOP Reps. Brian Babin of Texas, Jeff Duncan of South Carolina, Jody Hice of Georgia, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Ronny Jackson of Texas sponsored the proposed amendment.

In February 2019, Omar triggered an uproar after she wrote, "It’s all about the Benjamins baby" in response to a tweet referencing McCarthy’s pledge to take "action" against her over her criticism of Israel. Later, Omar suggested that American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, was paying politicians to take a favorable stance toward Israel.

Omar’s remarks drew bipartisan criticism in Congress. She later apologized and thanked colleagues for "educating [her] on the painful history of anti-Semitic tropes."

Her comments prompted the House to pass a bipartisan resolution in March 2019 that condemned anti-Semitism and many other forms of hatred and bigotry but didn't single out Omar by name.

Omar said in a new statement Wednesday that Republicans are targeting her to avoid holding Greene accountable.

"Let’s be clear: this is a desperate smear rooted in racism, misogyny and Islamophobia," Omar said. "Marjorie Taylor Greene has incited violence against her fellow members of Congress, repeatedly singling out prominent women of color. She actively encouraged the insurrection on the Capitol that threatened my life and the life of every member of Congress, and resulted in multiple deaths. She ran a campaign ad holding an assault rifle next to my face. She came to the Capitol demanding that me and Rep. Tlaib swear in on the Christian Bible instead of the Quran."

Omar said Greene is a "violent conspiracy theorist" who must be held accountable.

"The House Republican Caucus, instead of holding her accountable, is now fanning the flames," Omar continued. "Republicans will do anything to distract from the fact that they have not only allowed but elevated members of their own caucus who encourage violence. It’s time to stop whitewashing the actions of the violent conspiracy theorists, who pose a direct and immediate threat to their fellow members of Congress and our most fundamental democratic processes."

Omar got support from Tlaib, who blasted the "false equivalency" between Omar and Greene.

Meanwhile, Greene has fought back against the Democratic efforts to "silence" her. She has gone on offense against other Democrats, such as Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., suggesting Waters should be removed from her committees for previously calling on people to harass Trump officials. She blasted Democrats as the "#HouseofHyprocrites."

In her Capitol Hill office, Greene dedicated a wall to post all the cards she's received supporting her. The staff adorned the wall with the words "People over Politicians" posted above the messages.

Greene said she has the support of Trump and won't back down. She's been aggressively fundraising off the efforts and announced Tuesday that she's raised $160,000.

