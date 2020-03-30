Rep. Nydia Velazquez says she has 'presumed coronavirus infection'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y., said Monday that she has been diagnosed “with presumed coronavirus infection” but added that her symptoms so far have been mild.

“In the wee hours of Sunday morning, I began to feel under the weather,” Velazquez said in a statement. “I developed the abrupt onset of muscle aches, fevers, nasal congestion and stomach upset. I noticed that I could no longer smell my perfume or taste my food. After speaking with The Attending Physician by phone, I was diagnosed with presumed coronavirus infection.”

CORONAVIRUS IN THE US: STATE-BY-STATE BREAKDOWN

Velazquez was not administered a test for COVID-19 but said she is resting at home and monitoring her symptoms.

The New York lawmaker was last on Captiol Hill on Friday, where she took the podium to speak on the $2.2 trillion stimulus package passed by Congress.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

She is the latest Washington politician to become infected during the pandemic. Reps. Joe Cunningham, D-S.C., Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., Mike Kelly, R-Pa., and Ben McAdams, D-Utah, have all tested positive for the virus. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Velazquez’s district includes parts of Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. The New York City metropolitan area is currently the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, with more than 33,700 confirmed being reported in the nation’s largest city, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.