Mueller investigation has 'gone off the rails,' has 'zero credibility:' Rep. Devin Nunes

The Mueller investigation into President Trump's alleged ties to Russia has "gone off the rails" and has "zero credibility," Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said Thursday.

"At this point the Mueller investigation, it went off the rails a long time ago," Nunes said on "America's Newsroom." "They have zero credibility, they have been looking for two years, they have no evidence of collusion and look, this would not be complicated to find collusion."

The ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee then said while there has been no proof of collusion by President Trump, collusion between Hillary Clinton and Russia was "a fact."

PAGE TRANSCRIPTS REVEAL DETAILS OF 'INSURANCE POLICY'

"That was the whole story, we were going to find evidence of Trump colluding with Russians to get dirt on Hillary. Not only has that never been proven, we actually have the opposite," Nunes told co-host Bill Hemmer.

"It's a fact the Clinton campaign hired Christopher Steele to talk to Russians to get dirt on Trump. That's never been prosecuted so what the hell is Mueller doing? I have no idea."

Nunes also commented on former FBI attorney Lisa Page's newly-released transcripts that appear to show her confirming DOJ officials investigating Hillary Clinton's emails made clear to the FBI the former secretary of state should not be pursued for 'gross negligence' in the handling of classified information.

TRUMP BLASTS OBAMA DOJ AS 'CORRUPT MACHINE' OVER LISA PAGE TRANSCRIPTS

"I think it's very significant. Look, this never made any sense," Nunes said. "If anyone in the military or anyone in the intelligence community, including people within the FBI, if they were to leak like that they would be fired, they would be in prison, they would be prosecuted."

Page was in a romantic relationship with since-fired FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok and exchanged numerous anti-Trump text messages in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election.

"The bottom line is that [Hillary Clinton] should have been held accountable and she wasn't," Nunes added.