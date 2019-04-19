Rep. Nadler is mistaken if he thinks he'll find a smoking gun in unredacted report: Tom Dupree

Rep. Jerry Nadler subpoenaed an unredacted version of the Mueller report on Wednesday, and Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Tom Dupree has warned that if the House Judiciary Charman is expecting a "smoking gun" to emerge from beneath the redactions, he likely won't find it.

During a Friday appearance on "America's Newsroom," Dupree argued that by requesting the full report, Nadler is trying to perpetuate the theory that Attorney General Bill Barr is wielding redactions to shield president Trump.

"He wants to be able to pound away at this argument that there still is some sort of cover-up, that something is being perpetrated by the Attorney General and the White House," Dupree said.

"If the Congressman's view is that buried within or under one of those redactions is the smoking gun that's finally going to implicate the President, I think he's mistaken about that," he continued.

Attorney General Barr asserted that the redactions he imposed on the report released on Thursday all fell within 4 key categories, which include grand jury material, information the intelligence community believes would reveal intelligence sources and methods, any material that could interfere with ongoing prosecutions, and information that could implicate the privacy or reputational interests of “peripheral players.”

"There were a good number of redactions, I think fewer than people anticipated," Dupree said of the matter. "I think the purpose here is a strategic one - it's to be able to hit away at the argument that there's an ongoing cover-up."

Rep. Nadler and other House Democrats, however, have identified 10 areas in Mueller's review where it's believed that President Trump may have obstructed justice, although the special counsel did not find enough evidence to indict him for any crimes.

The new push for the unredacted report will likely be the first move in a long series of legal battles over the special counsel's findings.

