Rep. Meadows: Mueller report 'vindication' for Trump and the American people

The Mueller report findings are not only “vindication” not only for President Trump but also for the American people, according to Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C.

“You’ve got a president who loves his country, who is committed to this country and yet each and every day there were lies, after lies, after lies told about him,” Meadows told co-host Brian Kilmeade during "Fox & Friends" Monday morning.

“Some...in the media, but some by Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler, the same people who are going to try and switch the narrative and say ‘oh this is not an exoneration.’

"I can tell you it's a total vindication of the president. But it’s not just for the president, it is indeed for the American people who trusted this president, who voted for him and can now say to the mainstream media, ‘why have you lied to us for two years.’ It’s about time.”

Sunday, Attorney General William Barr, wrote a four-page summary of the report's "principal conclusions" stating the special counsel's office "did not find that the Trump campaign, or anyone associated with it, conspired or coordinated" with Russians who worked on hacking efforts hoping to sway the 2016 presidential election.

During a Sunday evening news conference Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., disagreed, saying: “This report does not amount to a so-called 'total exoneration.'”

Nadler added, “Congress must step in to get the truth."

“If he wants to get to the truth, let’s bring in Glenn Simpson who started this with a fake dossier. Who actually claimed the fifth,” Meadows said in response to Nadler’s comments.

“Let’s go ahead a lot of the individuals who put this false narrative out there. If we really want to get to the truth, let’s be about the truth.”

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who appeared with Meadows also chimed in saying Nadler, who is the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and is investigating the president, did not send an information request to Simpson and former British spy Christopher Steele.

“He didn’t send one to Glenn Simpson and he didn’t send one to Christopher Steele, the foreigner hired by the Clinton campaign to write the dossier that was the basis for this whole twisted deal,” Jordan said.

