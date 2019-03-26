Rep. Mark Green: Rep. Adam Schiff is a conspiracy theorist who needs to resign

Rep. Mark Green has called on Intelligence House Committee Charman Adam Schiff to resign from his position amid the conclusion of Robert Mueller's investigation of President Trump and his administration.

His comments came two days after a summary of the report was made public by Attorney General William Barr, who declared that the years-long investigation could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that President Trump or his administration colluded with Russia to interfere with the 2016 election.

Rep. Green, R-Tenn., said during an appearance on "America's Newsroom" on Tuesday that the situation is "ridiculous," and calling Schiff a "conspiracy theorist."

REP. MARK GREEN SAYS COHEN HEARING PROVES DEMS ARE GUNNING TO IMPEACH TRUMP

"Many, many times he mentioned that there was this credible evidence that he had seen and that he had verified, and after a two-year, lengthy investigation by a very respected prosecutor, we have no evidence of collusion," Green said.

"In fact, the only evidence of collusion has been between the liberal media and the DNC to throw the 2020 election," he added.

Green isn't alone in his call for Schiff's resignation. Kevin McCarthy and Kellyanne Conway have both also voiced their opinions that the California Democratic should forfeit his chairmanship.

DONNA BRAZILE: WE NEED TO SEE FULL MUELLER REPORT TO GET COUNTRY 'BACK ON SAME PAGE,' PROTECT FROM FUTURE ATTACKS

However, the Tennessee Republican admits that it's not likely to happen, before adding that the situation calls for the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to assert her authority.

"Our speaker needs to step up. This is about the credibility of the United States House of Representatives," Green continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On the other hand, Schiff doesn't seem too bothered by the criticisms of his fellow politicians.

“I’m more than used to attacks from my GOP colleagues and I would expect nothing less,” he told CNN.