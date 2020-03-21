Rep. Mark DeSaulnier in 'critical condition' with pneumonia after negative COVID-19 test, office says

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, D-Calif., was hospitalized last week and remains in critical condition after fracturing his rib during a run which led to complications from pneumonia.

DeSauinier's Chief of Staff Betsy Arnold Marr released a statement about the congressman's health on Saturday and said he had been stabilized and tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Last Friday, Congressman DeSaulnier was admitted to the hospital to treat complications of pneumonia from a traumatic rib fracture that occurred after falling during a run," the statement read. "He was in serious, but stable condition, and the hospital later advised he was COVID-19 negative."

“Unfortunately, Congressman DeSaulnier’s condition has deteriorated and he is in critical condition," she continued.

"The doctors are doing everything they can to care for the Congressman. Mark’s family and staff appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time," she added.

DeSaulnier was first elected to Congress in 2014.

As of Friday evening, there were nearly 20,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and more than 246 confirmed deaths.

The state of California had the third-highest number of cases in the country with 1,195, and the third-highest number of deaths with 23 -- just behind New York and Washington state.

