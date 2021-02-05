Marjorie Taylor Greene says she's 'fine' being ousted from committees: 'It'd be a waste of my time'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., says she feels "free" after the House booted her from her two committee assignments, saying her conservative voice wouldn’t have been heard anyway under Democrats’ "tyrannically controlled government."

"I feel free," Greene told reporters outside the Capitol Friday, "because you know what's happening on these committees. ... We have basically a tyrannically controlled government right now."

"I'm fine with being kicked off of my committees because it'd be a waste of my time," Greene continued. "So now I have a lot of free time on my hands."

The House Thursday took the unprecedented step of removing Greene from her two committee assignments for espousing violence and conspiracy theories on social media before she was elected to Congress in November.

The 230-199 vote was bipartisan, with 11 Republicans joining all Democrats to oust Greene from the Committee on Education and Labor and the House Budget Committee. House Republicans appointed Greene to both panels last month after the freshman rep was sworn into Congress.

Greene expressed relief at the opportunity Thursday to deliver a floor speech where she said she regretted her past comments in support of QAnon and conspiracy theories.

"I got to say what I had done wrong. And you know how freeing that is. I'm not kidding," Greene said Friday. "I seriously feel blessed by God because I got to do it on a world stage. I got to say, ‘I said things wrong. I believe things that were wrong.'"

Greene, who represents red Northwest Georgia, acknowledged that losing a seat on the Budget and Education Committees means the House "stripped my district of their voice."

But Greene said she’d continue to fight for pro-Trump policies in Congress and have more time to spread the America First message across the country.

"Republican voters support him still," Greene said of Trump. "The party is his. It doesn't belong to anybody else."

Greene sparred with reporters at the news conference when pressed as to why she didn’t apologize specifically for endorsing violence against Democratic leaders. She declined to specifically address those posts and at one point told a CNN reporter: "I want to know, have you apologized for Russian collusion conspiracy lies?"

Greene said neither she nor Trump are responsible for the violent attack at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and blasted the upcoming impeachment trial as a "circus."

"The responsibility falls squarely on those that invaded the Capitol," Greene said

Greene has been boastful on social media about raising tens of thousands of dollars over the committee controversy this past week and mocked Democrats for giving her more time to campaign.

"I woke up early this morning literally laughing thinking about what a bunch of morons the Democrats (+11) are for giving some one like me free time," Greene tweeted the day after she was stripped from power. "In this Democrat tyrannical government, Conservative Republicans have no say on committees anyway. Oh this is going to be fun!"

Democrats said they were forced to take action against Greene to uphold the standards of decency in Congress because Republicans refused to penalize Greene for her history of incendiary remarks.

"Serving on a committee isn’t a right. It’s a privilege. When someone encourages violence against a member, they should lose that privilege," said Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., the chairman of the House Rules Committee.