Rep. Mace pegs Twitter 'un-American' for Trump account suspension: 'It's completely hypocritical'

President Trump has been banned from Twitter after Wednesday’s U.S. Capitol riot, and Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., is calling the social media giant’s response as the height of hypocrisy.

"Twitter is being completely hypocritical on the issue and, quite frankly, it’s un-American," she told "Fox & Friends Weekend."

Mace argued that banning the president of the United States for violating Twitter’s rules and standards is "one thing," but to not apply these rules throughout all users and accounts reveals a clear double standard. She then called on Twitter to be "clear and consistent" in their application.

Mace cited Chinese Communist Party officials being allowed to defend on Twitter what human rights groups have called the genocide of Uighur Muslims.

The congresswoman said Twitter is "clearly" benefiting from foreign leaders and terror groups threatening our country and our allies online.

"To be going through all the pain that our nation is facing right now – we’ve been through enormous pain over the last five and a half days and it sort of feels like you’re throwing gasoline on the fire," she said. "It’s very sad. I’m sad for our country."

"We’ve got to make the right decision, starting today, going forward, that we can’t let these voices of violence take over anymore," she added.

Mace called on the president Saturday to fly the flag at half-staff in honor of Officer Brian Sicknick who was killed in the line of duty during riots on Wednesday.

In the letter, she detailed Sicknick made the "ultimate sacrifice" to protect the nation’s democracy.