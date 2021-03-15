Rep. Katko: People from all over the world are exploiting the border situation

Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., the ranking member on the House Homeland Security Committee, sounded the alarm Monday, warning that potential terrorists could exploit the crisis at the U.S. southern border on ‘The Story.’

There's no question it's a human tragedy, and a tragedy that didn't have to happen. When you give people in desperate situations false hope, this is what happens. The president has given false hope by signaling that he will relax the immigration standards. The people, the big winners in this are the coyotes and the drug trafficking organization, they're smuggling the people to the border. What I saw today confirmed everything I already believed. The disorder at the border was caused by Biden’s executive order. There's just no question about that.

We went up to what they call ‘monument 3,’ which is the intersection of Texas, New Mexico and Mexico. When I was standing there, looking out, I was talking to one of the agents, and he said the night before, 100 people came across and he said some of them are on the list. I said what list? He said, the terror watch list, and that really sent my antenna up. It’s not just people coming from Honduras, they're people coming from all over the world and starting to exploit this gap in our system and doesn't have to be.

