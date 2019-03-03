Rep. Justin Amash not ruling out third party presidential bid in 2020

Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., said Sunday that he has not ruled out running for the White House in 2020 as a third party candidate.

Arguing that the country needs a president who is "presenting a vision for America that is different from what these two parties are presenting,” Amash said he is considering running as a Libertarian in the next presidential election.

“I never rule out anything. That’s not on my radar right now, but I think that it is important that we have someone in there that is presenting a vision for America that is different from what these two parties are presenting," Amash said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Amash added: "Right now we have a wild amount of partisan rhetoric on both sides and Congress is totally broken. We can’t debate things in a clear way anymore.”

Amash has been one of the most vocal Republican critics of President Trump in the House. Just last month, he was one of 13 Republicans to vote in support of a measure to block the president’s declaration of a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border – calling the move by Trump unconstitutional.

The Michigan lawmaker joins a growing list of possible third party candidates mulling over a 2020 presidential bid, with the most high profile possible White House challengers from a third party currently being former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Amash did not give a time frame for when he would make a final decision about a 2020 run.