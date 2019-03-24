Rep. Jordan calls for all documents from Mueller investigation to be released

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, argued on Sunday that all the documents relating to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation should be released if the report is eventually made public.

While Jordan did not say if he would directly ask President Trump to release all the documents surrounding the investigation, he said that if Democrats want the information made public, then they should be prepared for everything involving Mueller’s investigation to be released.

“If the Democrats are going to call for all that to be released, then they should call for everything to be released," Jordan said during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week.”

Jordan specifically demanded the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act application on former Trump aide Carter Page, "302" summaries from the FBI, and any information on briefings lawmakers received on the counterintelligence investigation into President Trump.

“We have asked for that information to be made public a long time ago,” he said.

Jordan added that he does not think that Mueller’s report will be the “bombshell” that some Democrats are hoping for.

“We haven’t seen any” indication of the “central charge of the special counsel … to see if this was conspiracy, coordination, or collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia to impact the election,” Jordan said.

“They don't think this Mueller report is going to be the bombshell they anticipated,” Jordan added in reference to House Democrats. “Now they're launching other charges, other investigations.”

Democrats are on a hair trigger over the prospect that some information may be withheld.

"I suspect that we'll find those words of transparency to prove hollow, that in fact they will fight to make sure that Congress doesn't get this underlying evidence," Rep. Adam Schiff of California, chairman of the House intelligence committee, said on ABC's "This Week."

His plan: Ask for information and if that's denied, "subpoena. If subpoenas are denied, we will haul people before the Congress. And yes, we will prosecute in court as necessary to get this information."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.